Int’l Women’s Day: LAPO holds Outstanding Women Leadership Award in Benin

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

All is now set for this year’s edition of LAPO Outstanding Women Leadership Award (LOWLA), instituted by Lift Above Poverty Organization (LAPO), to commemorate the International Women’s Day (IWD).

It event will hold on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the LAPO Institute, Benin City, Edo state.

A statement by the LAPO’s Head of Advocacy and Communications, James-Wisdom Abhulimen, noted that the theme for the celebration – Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in Covid-19 World, resonates with the global campaign theme, Choose to Challenge.

The Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Esther Edigin, will chair the occasion, while the Executive Director of Caring Heart Initiative for Advocacy Development and Empowerment, Comrade Grace Obakina, will be Guest Speaker.

Distinguished personalities, including members of the civil society, policy makers, the academia, women groups and other stakeholders are expected to grace the occasion.

LAPO Outstanding Women Leadership Award was initiated in 2013 as a platform to honour and celebrate women who have distinguished themselves in their various endeavors with sustainable social impact.

A total of 24 women have been bestowed the award, since its inception.

Commenting on the award, LAPO’s Executive Director, Dr. Honestus Ayo Obadiora, said the organisation is passionate about women, and committed to their overall development, as well as redressing discrimination against women, adding that gender equality is key to achieving overall national development.

“For more than two decades, LAPO has been at the forefront of bringing gender issues to wider attention, recognizing and promoting women’s contributions to the advancement of Nigeria.

“LAPO aims to achieve a set of values with the award that enhance the progress of Nigerian women in different areas, including recognizing and honouring the outstanding contributions of women in professional, farming and business sectors in Nigeria, recognize the effective role of women and their contributions to Nigerian society and its future growth, honour women who excel in their work, performed to highest standards in business, farming professional sector, inspire and encourage future generations of women to achieve their true potentials, thereby enhancing their status in the society and providing mentors to discover the hidden potentials in Nigerian women.”