Many Asaba residents not aware of ongoing Delta LG poll – Report

Some residents of Asaba and its and environs on Saturday said they that they were not aware of the local government poll taking place across Delta State, according to a report by NEWS Agency of Nigeria.

Mrs Agnes Afam, a business centre operator, said, “I never knew today is election. I only came out to discover that today election.”

Sunday Ugwu, a carpenter who lives on Ibusa Road, said that he was not aware that there was an election, and as such, would not go to vote.

Others have also complained that their polling units were far from their homes and would not participate in the election as a result.

Mr Okechukwu Onu told NAN that he lived around ULO Ibusa Road and his polling unit was at the College of Education, Asaba, a distance he considered too far.

“I advise the people in charge of elections to bring polling units closer to us. I cannot go all the way to that place to cast my vote ” he said.

Anothe resident, Mary Uke, said that if the polling unit was close to her, she would go and vote.

“Considering the situation we are in right now, I cannot spend up to N1000 to and fro the polling station to cast my vote.

“Even when the politicians are voted in they will not remember us,” she added.

However, there was full compliance with restrictions on vehicular movement order imposed by government

Markets, filling stations, shops, motor parks and other business organisation were closed in Asaba, Ughelli, Sapele, Agbor and other parts of the state.

However, few motor parks opened for vehicles travelling outside the state as early as 5.30 a.m.to be able to leave the state before daybreak as there was light traffic in some major roads in Warri metropolis.

Some of the commercial drivers complained that the restriction order had actually affected their work for the day.

A bus driver at the popular Koka Park in Asaba, Mr Ben Ike, said he had spent hours without having any passenger.

”I came out here as early as 6:30 a.m. to enable me beat the restriction order, but here I am and there are no passengers,” he said.

The restricted vehicular movement lasts from 12 a.m to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday