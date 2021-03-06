Marte attack: Army buries Major Ishaya, 4 soldiers killed by Boko Haram

Tears flowed on Saturday as Major Bedan Ishaya and four other soldiers killed during Nigerian troops’ battle to drive out Boko Haram insurgents from Marte local government of Borno were buried in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Ishaya had led troops from the 22 battalion to support efforts to dislodge the terrorists from Marte, a town that was under occupation of Boko Haram for nearly a week.

However, Marte was retaken from the terrorists after Chief of Army Staff issued a 48- hour ultimatum to ultimatum to troops to recapture the town.

Major Ishaya, a sergeant, two lance corporals and a private soldier were killed in the battle to retake the town.

However, their bodies were retrieved from the battlefield and were all laid to rest on Saturday at the Maimalari Cantonment Military Cemetery.

The burial ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Felix Omoigui, General officer commanding 7 Division and other senior military officers.

Speaking during the event, Omoigui described the fallen soldiers as heroes who fought gallantly before their death.

He lamented that the officer and the soldiers paid the supreme price while assuring the families of the deceased that the death of slain soldiers will not be in vain.

He also promised to that the benefits and packages of the deceased will soon be given to theie next-of-kins.

“We want to assure you that we will do all our best to ensure this insurgency is brought to an end soonest. We have lost a lot with their departure from us: the Nigerian nation as a whole has lost; the theatre and of course the family has lost,” the Deputy Theatre Commander said.