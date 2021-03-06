Nigerian troops rescue 10 foreign seamen, 4 Nigerians abducted off Gabon Coast

The Nigerian Army on Saturday rescued 10 foreign workers and four Nigerians abducted by pirates off off the coast of Gabon.

Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, the spokesperson of the Army said the rescue operation was carried out by troops of the sixth division.

“The rescue operation was carried out successfully and without any ugly incident or casualties. The rescued victims will be handed over to law enforcement for further profiling before they are released to their loved ones,” Army said in the statement,