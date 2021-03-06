Nigerian troops rescue 10 foreign seamen, 4 Nigerians abducted off Gabon Coast

Nigerian troops rescue 10 foreign seamen, 4 Nigerians abducted off Gabon Coast

Saturday, March 6, 2021 10:56 pm


The rescued sailors

The Nigerian Army on Saturday rescued 10 foreign workers and four Nigerians abducted by pirates off off the coast of Gabon.

Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, the spokesperson of the Army said the rescue operation was carried out by troops of the sixth division.

“The rescue operation was carried out successfully and without any ugly incident or casualties. The rescued victims will be handed over to law enforcement for further profiling before they are released to their loved ones,” Army said in the statement,

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    The Supreme Court judgment on Rivers APC crises: Our Position
    14 mins ago

    Rivers APC: Sen. Abe bows, congratulates Ogbobula led Caretaker Executive Committee
    52 mins ago

    Bayero University Kano announces date for 2020/2021 post UTME
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19 Vaccine: Presidency speaks on alleged side effects on Buhari, Osinbajo
    1 hour ago

    2020/21 CAF Champions league: Results from Day 3 matches (Group stage)
    1 hour ago

    COAS Attahiru appoints new GOCs, PSOs, others
    2 hours ago

    Marte attack: Army buries Major Ishaya, 4 soldiers killed by Boko Haram
    4 hours ago

    Rivers 2023: Sobomabo Jackrich declares governorship ambition, slams Wike