Police arrest 2 suspects for gang rape of co-tenant’s daughter in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Two men have been arrested by the police in Ogun for allegedly gang rapping 16 years old daughter of a co- tenant.

The Suspects Anthony John and Jimoh Idowu were arrested following a complaint lodged at Owode-Egba divisional headquarters by the victim.

The rape victim had told the Police that she was at home with her younger siblings at Efunye village via Owode-Egba, when the two suspects, who are living in the same house with her family, broke into their apartment at about 2:00am and dragged her into Anthony’s room.

She stated further that the duo knew that her parents had travelled and they capitalized on that to forcefully break into their room, using cloth to cover her mouth after which they took her to Anthony’s room where they took turns to have carnal knowledge of her.

Upon the report, police detectives were dispatched to the scene where the two suspects were promptly apprehended.

According to the police, on interrogation, the two suspects confessed to the commission of the crime without any sense of remorse.

The victim has been taken to Owode-Egba General Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Ogun Commissioner of Police Edward Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to anti-human trafficking and child labour section for further investigation and diligent prosecution.