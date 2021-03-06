Police kill 4 suspected pirates in A’Ibom

Saturday, March 6, 2021 1:21 am


Police

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom said its officers killed four suspected pirates who specialised in terrorising fishermen in Ibeno waterways in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Macdon Odiko, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibeno Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

Odiko, however, said the suspected pirates had a gun battle with the marine police at Ibeno waterways which led to their death on Thursday, March 4.

“The story is true but I will soon issue a press statement to that effect,” Odiko said.

Mr Williams Mkpa, the Chairman of Ibeno Local Government Area, also confirmed the killing of the suspected pirates in Ibeno.

Mkpa who commended the security personnel for a job well done said that piracy had been a major problem hindering fishing business and other economic activities in Ibeno.

He said the four suspected pirates were killed during a gun duel between the security personnel and the suspects in Ibeno waterways.

The chairman poured encomiums on the gallant officers whom he said had justified the resources spent on security by gradually bringing back peace to the waterways.

“Yesterday, during routine patrol, the squad engaged in a shootout with pirates which saw the pirates overpowered and four of them killed with one escaping with bullet wounds,” Mkpa said.

He said that items recovered from the suspects were AK 47 rifles, life ammunition and charms.

“It is on record that pirates have terrorised Ibeno waters in recent times thereby crippling fishing and other economic activities in the area,” Mkpa said.

The chairman recalled that he had recently inaugurated a special marine security outfit to curb piracy in Ibeno waterways.

Mkpa restated his commitment to partner security agencies to drive evil elements out of Ibeno territory waterways.

“We shall not rest on our mandate to make our communities and waterways safe, we will not drop the board but will do everything to support security agencies.

“The resources invested in security in the last 100 days of our administration are yielding fruits and I must warn evil elements to either change or vacate our communities as we will not rest until they are flushed from our land,” Mkpa said.

