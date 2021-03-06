Police rescue 7 kidnapped people in Osun

Police rescue 7 kidnapped people in Osun

Saturday, March 6, 2021 10:11 am


File: The police on duty

By Olajide Idowu

The Osun Police Command has rescued seven people kidnapped on the Ibokun-Osogbo Road on Tuesday.

A statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Osogbo by the police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, stated that the effort of the state Commissioner of Police and other security agencies led to the release of the kidnapped people.

“The victims were released due to the pressure mounted on the abductors by the police and other security agencies.

“The victims will soon be reunited with their families,’’ the statement said.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode, appealed to residents to collaborate with the police to get rid of all criminal elements in Osun.

He assured the public of their safety as security measures have been put in place to forestall future occurrence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen blocked Ibokun-Osogbo Road in the Obokun Local Government Area on Tuesday evening, killing one person and kidnapping an unspecified number of travellers.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    Restored Chaplin films to be released in cinemas worldwide
    40 mins ago

    Pakistani PM, Khan to face confidence vote
    2 hours ago

    Adamu Mu’azu returns to PDP
    2 hours ago

    Suspected Boko Haram members demand N303m from FG over ‘illegal detention’
    5 hours ago

    I have never bought any property from EFCC – Femi Falana
    10 hours ago

    Police kill 4 suspected pirates in A’Ibom
    10 hours ago

    Illegal detention: Court orders Nigerian Govt to pay N53m to German citizen
    10 hours ago

    Police nab 7 family members in ‘business’ of kidnapping in Ogun