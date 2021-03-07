Adinuba to Participate in 4th Chinua Achebe International Conference

The Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, is one of the research paper presenters at the 4th Chinua Achebe International Memorial Conference at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State.

The conference will start on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and end on Thursday, March 11, on the theme “Reevaluation of African Values in the face of the Crisis of the 21st Century”.

The conference is organized by the Institute of African Studies of the University of Nigeria in conjunction with the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), Lagos, according to the institute’s director, Professor Florence Orabueze.

The Anambra Information and Public Enlightenment Commissioner will speak on “Towards a More Robust Appreciation of Cultural Values and their Correlation with Organizational Growth and National Development” where he will examine how Africa’s social values affect economic progress in the African region.

“Adinuba has over the decades developed an acute intellectual interest in comparative cultural values and how they drive or impede rapid economic development”, said Uzordinma Nzeribe of the Anambra State Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment.

“Known for the interdisciplinary approach to analysis of social issues, the commissioner will lace his paper with insights from political science, history, development studies and international management”.

Adinuba is one of the select social scientists invited across the globe two years ago to contribute to the second edition of the Global Encyclopaedia of Public Administration, Public Policy and Leadership”.

The annual Chinua Achebe International Conference is held annually in honour of Chinua Achebe, Africa’s greatest novelist and raconteur, who was at the University of Nigeria as Emeritus Professor after serving as Director of the Institute of African Studies where he in 1971 started the highly influential Okike: The African Journal of New Writing.