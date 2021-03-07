APC candidate, Muhammad Adamu, wins Jigawa by-election

APC candidate, Muhammad Adamu, wins Jigawa by-election

Sunday, March 7, 2021 8:38 am


APC

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammad Adamu, has emerged the winner of Saturday’s Kafinhausa State Constituency by-election in Jigawa.

Adamu polled 14,924 votes to beat other candidates in the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the poll took place in the 120 polling units in the area.

Prof. Ahmed Kutama, the Returning Officer, declared the result at the collation centre in Kafinhausa Local Government Area.

He said the APC candidate defeated his closest rival, Garba Muhammad Tambale, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 8,612 votes.

The electoral officer declared Adamu the winner, having secured the highest number of votes.

The third contestant was Usman Isyako of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) who secured 72 votes.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    Keynesian bouquet for ‘Starboy’ at 64
    1 hour ago

    Heart-song To The Iroko: Tackling The Designs Of Tony Akudinobi
    2 hours ago

    Company asks FG to halt handover of National Theatre to CBN
    2 hours ago

    Why Positivity Matters: the Nigeria Case
    3 hours ago

    Awolowo memorial lecture: Participants suggest ways forward for Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    Nation-building hardworking, says Osinbajo at forum organised by Diasporans
    9 hours ago

    Keynesian bouquet for ‘Starboy’ @ 64
    10 hours ago

    The Supreme Court judgment on Rivers APC crises: Our Position