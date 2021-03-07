City People at 25: Buhari wishes Seye Kehinde greater successes

President Muhammadu Buhari celebrates the resourcefulness and resilience of City People magazine, as it marks 25 years on the newsstands.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity).

Congratulating the Publisher, Mr Seye Kehinde, the staff and management of the magazine, as well as the media industry in general, the President notes that attaining quarter of a century is a remarkable milestone, particularly in an industry faced with stiff mortality challenges.

President Buhari encourages the celebrity journalism genre, where City People is a market leader, to ensure that facts remain sacred, and to celebrate all that is noble, decent and inspiring in our national life.

He applauds the fact that as part of its year-long celebration, City People has lined up programs, including profiling icons and personalities who have made marks in different walks of life, saying it’s a veritable way of recognizing merit and virtues that enhance society.

President Buhari wishes the magazine and the moving spirits behind it greater successes in the decades ahead.

