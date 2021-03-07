International Women’s Day: Presidency releases checklist of ‘Buhari’s Women’
Sunday, March 7, 2021 4:31 pm
President Buhari and Mrs Yemi Esan
Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja
The Nigerian presidency has released list of some of the women appointed into key positions as the country joins the global community in celebration of March 8 International Women’s Day.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “Choose to Challenge.”
“The celebration provides ample opportunity to reflect on how President Muhammadu Buhari honours the womenfolk,” Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President said in a short sentence which prefaced the list of the 38 women appointed into various positions by his principal on Sunday.
According to him, the ‘Checklist’ just a few of ‘The Buhari Women,’
See the list of the women below
Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning
Sadiya Umar Farouq, Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development
Pauline Tallen, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs
Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment
Sharon Ikeazor, Honourable Minister of State for Environment
Gbemisola Saraki, Honourable Minister of State for Transportation
Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Honourable Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation
Mariam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President
Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, and Secretary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC)
Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)
