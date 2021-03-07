International Women’s Day: Presidency releases checklist of ‘Buhari’s Women’

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

The Nigerian presidency has released list of some of the women appointed into key positions as the country joins the global community in celebration of March 8 International Women’s Day.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Choose to Challenge.”

“The celebration provides ample opportunity to reflect on how President Muhammadu Buhari honours the womenfolk,” Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President said in a short sentence which prefaced the list of the 38 women appointed into various positions by his principal on Sunday.

According to him, the ‘Checklist’ just a few of ‘The Buhari Women,’

See the list of the women below

Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning

Sadiya Umar Farouq, Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

Pauline Tallen, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs

Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment

Sharon Ikeazor, Honourable Minister of State for Environment

Gbemisola Saraki, Honourable Minister of State for Transportation

Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Honourable Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation

Mariam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President

Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, and Secretary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC)

Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)

Hadiza Bala-Usman, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson and CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

Chioma Ejikeme, Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD)

Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO)

Aisha Dahir-Umar, Director-General, National Pension Commission

Jummai A.M. Audi, Chairperson, Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC)

Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC)

Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator/Chief Executive of New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), Nigeria

Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator/CEO, SERVICOM

Folashade Joseph, Managing Director, Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation (NAIC)

Cecilia Gaya, Director-General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON)

Ronke Sokefun, Chairperson, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC)

Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli, Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA)

Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Oge Modie, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Strategic Communications

Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director, Micro Enterprises, Bank of Industry (Oversees the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP)

Stella Okotete, Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM Bank

Omolola Abiola-Edewor, Executive Director, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC)

Imaan Sulaiman–Ibrahim, Director-General, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)

32.Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, and INEC Federal Commissioner-nominee.