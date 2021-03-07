Sports Minister  Commissions Real Madrid Academy Port Harcourt Tuesday

Sunday, March 7, 2021 6:56 pm


 

 

Sunday Dare

History  will be made on Tuesday  in the garden city of Port Harcourt  as Minister  of Youth and sports Development Mr *Sunday Dare*  will  commission the Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt,  Rivers State.
Rivers State  Governor  Barrister  *Nyisom Wike* had invited the Minister  to unveil the institution which was earlier  billed for commsion  last year, but had to be postponed  due to  the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.
The Academy  will  be free  to all Rivers State Indigenous  intakes who will constitute  70 percent  of the school, while 30 percent would be opened  to other states across the country.
The Academy  is in partnership  with Real Madrid Football club  of Spain meant to nurture  future  Stars by combining  football with  academics.
The Academy  is opened to kids between  ages 5- 17 years.
Real Madrid signed an agreement  with  the Rivers State Government  to provide technical assistance  to the  Academy.The Real Madrid Football Academy Ph was founded in 2019 by the Governor of Rivers State having been given the Franchise to operate by the Real Madrid Foundation in 2019. The main objective of the Academy is to promote football  values as a profession  in Rivers State and  Nigeria.
The Real Madrid Football Academy Ph is an educational tool geared towards contributing to the comprehensive development of  the personality of youths by creating jobs and wealth.
The  Governor of Rivers State appointed  Barrister Green to oversee and actualize the setting  up of   the Academy. Prior to this assignment,  *Green* had  served as the Chairman of the Technical and Development Committee of the Nff and Chairman  of the Rivers State Football Association.

