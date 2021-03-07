Troops intercept bandits, kill 4, recover 3 rifles in Kaduna

Troops intercept bandits, kill 4, recover 3 rifles in Kaduna

Sunday, March 7, 2021 6:24 pm


Nigerians soldiers on parade

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) have killed four bandits and recovered three rifles in an ambush operation conducted by troops around Gwagwada, in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.
Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs confirmed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.
Aruwan added that several other bandits were also injured in the confrontation with the troops during the ambush.
He said, “According to operational feedback from troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS), intelligence was received on bandits movement from Katika village towards Antenna in Chikun LGA and  in  response to this, the troops laid  an opportunity ambush at Antenna village.
“The bandits approached the location and eventually sprang the ambush. The troops opened fire as they entered the killing range.
“After the engagement, four of the bandits were confirmed dead, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.
“Three rifles and one axe were recovered from the scene,” he added
The commissioner said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai commended the troops for swift action which led to the successful exercise and the elimination of the four bandits.
“Residents in the area are urged to report individuals seeking treatment for suspicious injuries by calling the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on 09034000060 or 08170189999,” Aruwan said.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Ecobank to Pay Customers N5 for Every Dollar Received
    40 mins ago

    City People at 25: Buhari wishes Seye Kehinde greater successes
    59 mins ago

    Coup plot: Family, community beg Buhari to pardon Mamman Vatsa
    1 hour ago

    Adinuba to Participate in 4th Chinua Achebe International Conference
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Lagos seals 11 Night Clubs, Lounges, Event Centres
    1 hour ago

    Tinubu heaps praises on Osinbajo in 64th birthday message
    2 hours ago

    Again, Nigerian troops repel ISWAP attack on another Borno town
    2 hours ago

    International Women’s Day: AHF celebrates women in leadership