Amaechi, wife storm Port Harcourt for re- validation of membership of APC

*To host the flag off of the Eastern narrow gauge railway project, Bonny deep seaport and Railway Industrial park in Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and his wife, Dame Judith on Monday March registered and revalidated their membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Rivers State.

Amaechi and the wife were registered at Ward 8, Unit 14 in Ikwerre local government area.

He was registered as N0.0001, while the wife Judith was registered as N0.0002. Both of them were issued with confirmation slips as revalidated and registered members of APC.

Our Correspondent reports that supporters Amaechi, were thrown into frenzy as they trooped out to welcome him to Port Harcourt on Monday afternoon.

His arrival is ahead of Tuesday’s ground breaking ceremony of the Eastern Narrow guage railway project, Bonny deep seaport and Railway Industrial park in Port Harcourt by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Programme which holds at the Port Harcourt railway station, Odual road, Station Bus stop, Port Harcourt is scheduled for 11.a.m.

The visit of Amaechi to the state is his first since the Supreme Court judgment on Friday that affirmed Isaac Abott Ogbobula, his loyalist as the Chairman of Rivers State All Progressives Congress, APC, loyal to him.

The judgment put paid to the series of litigation concerning the leadership and rights of aggrieved members of the party.

It also paved way for the Rivers APC to join in the ongoing nationwide revalidation and registration of members of the party.