Kidnapped Police ASP regains freedom in Edo

Monday, March 8, 2021 9:24 pm


Police:

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Operatives of Edo State Police Command, have finally rescued one of its senior officers, ASP Clement Amoko, who was kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday.
Amuko who is attached to the State Investigation Bureau (SIB), was kidnapped Sunday morning, by some gunmen at his residence, at Ogida quarters in Benin City.
An anonymous source said that the news of his abduction thoroughly embarrassed the command, when it became public.
Operatives of the command however mobilized full force, to ensure that the victim is rescued unhurt.
It was gathered that a combined forces of the tactical and strike units of the command carried out the rescue operation.
The Command’s spokesman, DSP Princewill Osaigbovo, who confirmed Amoko’s rescue on Monday, said he is receiving treatment in the hospital, due to the beating he received in the hand of his abductors.
“I can tell you that he has been released and he is receiving treatment while he has also been reunited with his family,” he said.
