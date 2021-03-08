Ogun receives 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun State Government on Monday received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine.

The 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine which arrived at the state Governor’s office at about 6:00 pm was received by the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, from officials of World Health Organization and UNICEF.

Speaking at the occasion, Dapo noted that its was a great pleasure and delight to be the first state to receive the covid-19 vaccine that was sent to Nigeria: “Ogun was the first to receive the vaccine,we are the first to record the first index case,we come first in everything,” he boasted

“We were supposed to receive 100,000 but only first 50,000 had been brought and hopefully the second batch (50,000) will arrive tonight or first thing tomorrow morning. Once the ministry of health is ready. the vaccine will be available in both state and Federal hospital.”

The governor also commended the presidential task force on Covid-19 for its efforts at reducing the spread of the dreaded virus.

On the safety of the vaccine, Abiodun reiterated that the state is relying on international certification of the vaccines, adding that the National Food and Drugs Agency (NAFDAC), has also taken the samples and subjected them to test with assurance that it is safe.

“NAFDAC took the samples, they subjected it to test and they assured us that is safe for our citizens.

“I want to say yes, the vaccines are here, but what science tells us is that it is not the avenue to throw our mask away,” Abiodun revealed

He added that he and his deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, would be leading the by example by taking the vaccine as soon as all the necessary procedures are completed by the State’s Ministry of Health.

“We’ll surely take the vaccine, starting with me and my deputy, to the Commissioners as soon as the Commissioner for Health and her team are ready for us,” Abiodun said.