2020/2021 NPFL result/current standings

Following is the result of Match Day 14 fixture of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Monday:

Warri Wolves 0-0 Akwa United

Below are the latest standings of the 20 clubs on the 2020/2021 NPFL) table at the end of all but one of the Day 14 matches, tabulated under Played (P), Won (W), Drawn (D), Lost (L), Goals For (F), Goals Against (A), Goals Difference (GD) and Points (Pts):

Team                           P      W      D      L      F      A   GD     PTS

1. Kwara United         14      7       5      2     16     9     +7     26

2. Kano Pillars           14       7        3      4      15      10   +5   24

3. Rangers                  14       7       3      4     15     10    +5    24

4. Enyimba                 12      7        3      2      13     9    +4    24

5. Akwa United          14      6       5       3      16       9     +7    23

6. Nasarawa United   14      7       2       5       15    12      +3    23

7. Rivers United         13        7      1       5        15       10     +5   22

8. Dakkada FC            14      6      2       6        16    20      -4     20

9. Plateau United       14        5       4      5       15         9     +6     19

10.  Lobi Stars                14      5       4       5      12     11     +1      19

11.  MFM FC                   14       5       4      4       10      10           19

12.  Heartland                14       5       3       6       19     22     -3    18

13.   Abia Warriors         14       4        5       5       17       15    +2     17

14. Wikki Tourists         14      4        5       5       11        10    +1    17

15. Sunshine Stars        14      4        5      5       12      12           17

16. Jigawa GS                14      5       2        7         9       15     -6     17

17. Katsina United        14       4         3      7         9      18     -9    15

18. Warri Wolves          14       4         2     8       10      18     -8     14

19.  FC IfeanyiUbah       13       3        4      6        9       12     -3    13

20.  Adamawa United   14        2        4      8         6      15      -9   10

