2020/2021 NPFL result/current standings

Following is the result of Match Day 14 fixture of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Monday:

Warri Wolves 0-0 Akwa United

Below are the latest standings of the 20 clubs on the 2020/2021 NPFL) table at the end of all but one of the Day 14 matches, tabulated under Played (P), Won (W), Drawn (D), Lost (L), Goals For (F), Goals Against (A), Goals Difference (GD) and Points (Pts):

Team P W D L F A GD PTS

1. Kwara United 14 7 5 2 16 9 +7 26

2. Kano Pillars 14 7 3 4 15 10 +5 24

3. Rangers 14 7 3 4 15 10 +5 24

4. Enyimba 12 7 3 2 13 9 +4 24

5. Akwa United 14 6 5 3 16 9 +7 23

6. Nasarawa United 14 7 2 5 15 12 +3 23

7. Rivers United 13 7 1 5 15 10 +5 22

8. Dakkada FC 14 6 2 6 16 20 -4 20

9. Plateau United 14 5 4 5 15 9 +6 19

10. Lobi Stars 14 5 4 5 12 11 +1 19

11. MFM FC 14 5 4 4 10 10 – 19

12. Heartland 14 5 3 6 19 22 -3 18

13. Abia Warriors 14 4 5 5 17 15 +2 17

14. Wikki Tourists 14 4 5 5 11 10 +1 17

15. Sunshine Stars 14 4 5 5 12 12 – 17

16. Jigawa GS 14 5 2 7 9 15 -6 17

17. Katsina United 14 4 3 7 9 18 -9 15

18. Warri Wolves 14 4 2 8 10 18 -8 14

19. FC IfeanyiUbah 13 3 4 6 9 12 -3 13

20. Adamawa United 14 2 4 8 6 15 -9 10