CAF cancels 2021 Under -17 AFCON tournament

The CAF Emergency Committee rose from a meeting on Monday, March 8, 2021, in Rabat, Morocco, to cancel the 2021 Under-17 Total Africa Cup of Nations.

The Committee cited constraints faced by some of the participating member associations as well as the host country, including the fact that the coronavirus pandemic continues to present significant challenges for the organization of international sporting events.

“We took into account the cancellation by FIFA of the Under-17 World Cup for which the U-17 CAN would have been the qualifying event,” the Committee further noted:

For all these reasons, the Committee decided to cancel the 2021 edition of the Total U17 Africa Cup of Nations, originally scheduled for 13-31 of March, 2021. (PANA/NAN)