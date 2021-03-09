Gunmen abduct 3 sisters in Kogi, demand N100m ransom

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Gunmen men struck in the early hours of Tuesday in Eteh-Okofi, a silent agrarian community in KotonKarffe Local Government Area of Kogi State.

They abducted three sisters from the community and have already demanded a huge sum of money if the girls must regain freedom.

Daily Trust reports that a member of the victims’ family, who preferred anonymity, explained how the victims were abducted.

He said the gunmen went straight into the bedroom where the three sisters were sleeping, woke them up and marched them into the bush.

“You know, the three of them were sleeping in one room… it was a strange sound that one of the brothers heard and decided to open the door to find out what was happening. They started shooting into the air and by then, they already held the sisters,” he said.

He said the family has been able to establish contact with the kidnappers, who have demanded N100 million in ransom.

“Actually, a contact was established this afternoon, just at about 30 minutes ago… they were demanding for N100 million ransom, but negotiation is still ongoing,” he said.

The Chairman of Kogi-Koton Karfe Council, Isah Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident but said he was yet to get details about the kidnap incident.

ASP Williams Ayah, spokesman of the Kogi State Police Command, neither answered calls nor replied a text message sent to his phone over the development