Justice Ngwuta, an erudite jurist — Tinubu

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Sen. Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State has described the late Justice Sylvester Ngwuta as an eminent and erudite jurist, whose knowledge of law was peerless.

Tinubu, in his tribute on Monday in Lagos, further described the deceased as a fine gentleman, a caring husband and father.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ngwuta, 69, served as a justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from 2011 until his death in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased died at the National Hospital Abuja.

Tinubu said the late judge had some exceptional judgments to his credit.

According to him, where others may have lost their ways, Ngwuta remained steadfast and calm in his analysis, thereby producing a number of classical judgments.

These judgments, Tinubu said, would continue to be referred to in classrooms and courtrooms across the country in the future.

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of one of Nigeria’s most eminent and erudite jurist, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta.

“He was a fine gentleman, a caring husband and a devoted father.

“He was well respected among his colleagues at the bench and will surely be missed by his families at home, at the bench and the bar,” he said.

Recounting Ngwuta’s time at the bench, Tinubu said “Justice Ngwuta earned a reputation as a first class jurist with a keen eye for details and a deep, indeed, peerless knowledge of the law.

“From humble beginning, Justice Ngwuta rose to the zenith of his profession, distinguishing himself at every juncture.”

Tinubu said the legacy of the deceased as a judge would be celebrated by present and future generations of legal luminaries for many years to come.

He added that the late Ngwuta was a pillar of his community.

“He was beloved and admired by those who followed him and his example undoubtedly serve as an inspiration for the multitude of lawyers from eastern Nigeria who followed in his footsteps.

“Justice Ngwuta had been a magnificent ambassador for Nigeria,” he said.

The APC leader said that the deceased would be missed by all who knew him and many who did not.

He prayed that his soul find rest in the bosom of the Almighty. (NAN)