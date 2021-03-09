Lokoja-Abuja highway: CAN President lampoons FG

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Dr. Samson Ayokunle, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, has charged leaders to desist from the culture of abandoning projects while decrying the inability of Federal Government to complete the about 200kms Abuja-Lokoja highway 15 years after its flag off.

Dr Ayokunle disclosed this in Lokoja on Monday at the official inauguration of Government House Chapel for Christians built by the Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration.

He said the lukewarm attitude towards the construction of Abuja -Lokoja highway remains a sore thumb in the life of various leaderships at the federal level, stressing that until leaders imbibe the spirit of sincerity and fear of God,the country may not receive the desired change.

“Lokoja-Abuja highway is a shame of the country. Do something and remove this shame, 15 years constructing a 200kms road is a shame,” he lampooned.

He said Nigeria is a complex nation with different ethnic, religious and socio-cultural background, adding that if its human and materials resources are properly harnessed, the country would join comity of great states, and dust off the present hardships it is facing.

He noted that for the country to be great, it needs justice, fairness and mutual respect for one and another in all segment of the divide in the society.

The CAN president who said the present generation of people in the country are sophisticated and educated hinted that it will no longer be easy to use old trick to deceive people and get away with it.

“While practicing democracy, let us use our native wisdom. Where you are included, you see government as your own , and where you are excluded, you agitate to right the wrongs. We need justice, fairness and mutual respect in Nigeria,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Bello who was represented by his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja said he thanked God for giving them the wisdom and strength to construct a chapel for Christian denomination in the state in the seat of government.

He stressed that the adherents of various religion, particularly, Moslem, Christian and traditional worshipers abound in every family setting in the state, saying that when people are dissatisfied with certain policy in the society, it beholds on the leadership to take bold move and rectify the situation.

“That is what the present administration of Yahaya Bello has done, by constructing government house chapel for Christian denomination”, he said.

The occasion attracted traditional rulers, political appointees, lawmakers and different Christian denominations.