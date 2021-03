PDP defies court order, elects new executive for South-south

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday conducted its South-South Zonal Congress and elected a new executive committee despite a court order obtained earlier in the day to stop it.

The restraining order was consequent upon a suit instituted against the party by four aggrieved members – Kingsley Ntuisong, Raphael Stephen Ntui, Ogar Solomon Aloho and Odama Thomas Odama. The four applicants said they were suing for themselves and also on behalf of some members who emerged as PDP chapter chairmen in Ogoja, Calabar South, Akampa, Yakurr, Odukpani, Akpabuyo, Boki and Obubra local government areas of the state in the party’s Congress held on March 21, 2020. Joined in the suit is the PDP national organizing secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu ( rtd). Granting the interim injunction, the court forbade the “1st Defendant ( PDP), her agents, privies or servants or howsoever called from holding its South-South zonal Congress on the 9th of March, 2021 or any other date pending the determination of the Applicants’ Motion on Notice for Interlocutory injunction.” The court further granted the applicants leave to serve the suit on the respondents by substituted means. A High court sitting in Calabar had granted an interim injunction restraining the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from going ahead with its South-South zonal Congress slated for Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

But i n the election held in defiance of the court order at at Obi Wali Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, Chief Dan Orbih, who ran unopposed, emerged as the National Vice Chairman of the party in the zone.

Other elected officers, who also did not have opponents, were Felix Omenu, Zonal Secretary; Anthony Ikuenobe, Financial Secretary; Evelyn Weke, Treasurer; George Turnah, Legal Adviser; Lloyd Owonaru, Youth Leader and Tessy Toru, Woman leader.

The election was conducted by a Committee headed by Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, and was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his remarks, Chairman, South-South Governors’ Forum and Governor of Delta, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, thanked the outgoing Caretaker Committee in the zone for its contributions to the party.

He said that the party in the zone would continue to speak with one voice to provide leadership and direction for the members.

“We thank God that we are gathered here again as a party and as a zone because when we gather, we speak with one voice.

“As long as we stay united as one we will continue to build on the gains of the past, and going into the future, I know that we will continue to work hard to take back our country under the leadership of the PDP.

“On behalf of my colleagues, we will continue to work with the executive of our zone and we will as a party, take back leadership of our country in 2023.

“When we return to power in 2023, this nation will be redirected in a manner that will be good for every Nigerian,” Okowa stated.

Welcoming the delegates earlier, the host Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, assured that measures had been taken to ensure that the congress was hitch-free. He said “the hope of this party in this country is the South-South zone and since 1999 it has been so, and by the grace of God it will not change now. “Let us comport ourselves and show Nigerians that PDP is different from other political parties and we are waiting to take over power at the centre in 2023.” In his acceptance speech after the election, Orbih thanked party leaders for the confidence reposed in him and other members of the executive committee, and assured that they would mobilize the zone to work assiduously with others across the country to reclaim power at the centre. Other dignitaries present at the zonal congress included Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu; Senator James Manager, Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori. Below are c opies of the High Court order restraining PDP South-South zone from going ahead with its Congress



Copies of High Court Order