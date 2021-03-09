Why we will not allow Gov. Makinde to defect to APC – Coalition

By Akeem Abas

A coalition of political groups in Oyo State has vowed to resist attempts by Gov. Seyi Makinde to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is contained in a communique issued after their joint stakeholders meeting and made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among the political groups in attendance were the Oyo Solidarity Front (OSF), Oyo Progressives Resolute (OPR) and Oyo Sustainable Development Movement (OSDM).

The communique was signed by Messrs Johnson Olooto, Shina Alubankudi, Waheed Olanrewaju, Sunday Olododo, Ibrahim Arikewusola and Daud Arapaja, the chairmen and secretaries of the groups respectively.

There are widespread speculations that the governor is planning to join the APC in the state due to the collapse of a coalition which brought him to power.

The coalition said that the governor’s attempts will be resisted by all stakeholders in Oyo APC, adding that the masses in the state will be mobilized to stop this “anathema” to progressive tendencies.

“He has been rejected by his party and its leadership in the South West and he is looking for a soft landing, he should move further than the APC. He has always claimed to be popular.

“He should stake his popularity in any of the other political parties in the country, not in APC where he has elevated his attack on party leadership to a state policy,” they said.

They noted in a communique that the governor could not be trusted because he betrayed all those who worked for him to emerge as governor.

“Was it not the same Gov. Makinde that said there was Corona Virus in APC at one of his party’s rallies?

“Was he not the same Governor who harassed members of the progressives in the State and has continued to do so?

“So why does he think it is the same party that should offer him a soft landing.”

The coalition said that anyone that cannot be trusted would find it difficult to get a berth in APC.

“All the people that helped him to power are no longer with him. Former Gov. Ayodele Fayose was the person that handed over the PDP flag to him as party flag bearer, today he is at logger heads with his benefactor.

“His antics have left his party more divided and many have deserted him. He would be an albatross on the neck of APC in Oyo State and we will resist his attempt at joining our party,” they said.

They concluded that there was no room for Gov. Makinde in the APC