Again, gunmen abduct 5 members of a family in Kogi

Richard Elesho/Lokoja.

Gunmen seems to be on the rampage in KotonKarffe Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Barely 24 hours after the abduction of three female siblings, the yet to be identified gunmen have abducted another five members of another family in the area.

The ugly incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday when the heavily armed gunmen stormed Adabode-Sabo village in the same LGA to carry out their evil agenda.

Daily Trust reports that Adabode-Sabo community is about 200 metres away from Koton-Karfe Custodial Centre.

An anonymous source gave the names of the abducted people as Ahmed Idris, Habitat Shuaibu, Hauwa Smaila, Maryam Mikhail and Abdulhamid Abubakar.

He said the gunmen, who came through the bush, invaded the house through the back door and whisked away the victims at gunpoint.

“Although, they didn’t shoot as they carried out the operation quietly because of the security men at the main gate of Koton-Karfe prisons service [custodial centre] which is just some few metres away from the village,” he said.

He said family members had yet to establish contact with the kidnappers, even as he said the family of the victims are devastated over the incident.

The Chairman of Kogi-Kotonkarfe Local Government Area of Kogi State, Alhaji Isah Abdulkarim, confirmed the kidnap incident, saying relevant security agencies in the area have been alerted.

The spokesman for the Kogi State Police Command, ASP Williams Ayah, had yet to pick up calls or reply to a text message to him to confirm the latest kidnap incident.

It would be recalled that a gang of gunmen invaded a family house at Eteh-Okofi in the same KotonKarffe LGA and abducted three sisters on Tuesday morning.

They have made contact with the family of the victims and demanded payment of N100 million ransom.