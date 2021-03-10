Breaking: Gunmen in Army Uniform terrorise Benin – Ore road

Richard Elesho

Not less than a dozen of gunmen suspected to be criminal Fulani herdsmen in Army uniform this morning blocked the Benin – Ore highway in an operation. The attack happened between Okada and Ore around 7:30 am and lasted for about two hours.

The casualty figure of operation was not yet known. A terrified traveler caught up in the incident however told The News that “people were killed.”

Many drivers parked their vehicles to allow people take cover the way they could. Some travelers in attempt to escape were said to encounter other members of the gang in the bush.

An eye witness said she counted at least twelve gunmen from a distance.