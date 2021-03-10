Court reserves judgment in anti-corruption suit against Rivers Govt.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Tuesday reserve judgement in a suit instituted by members of Rivers Anti-Corruption Network against the Rivers State Government and Accountant General of the State.

The claimants, Sebastian Kpalap and Arochukwu Ogbonna, want the Accountant General of the State and Rivers State Government to make available, documents on the cost of construction of some past and ongoing projects in the state in compliance with democratic tenets of accountability to the citizenry.

The claimants also want the Court to compel the state government to stop carrying out projects that are not part of the budget, unless when necessary which must also follow due process.

In his final written address submission, Claimants’ Counsel, Victor Nweke, urged the Court to grant their two reliefs, on the ground that they are entitled to the public record they seek under the Freedom of Information Act, (FIA).

The defendants counsel who is also River State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, SAN, in his submission, urged the court to dismiss the suit for lacking in merit, while describing the application as undeserving of sympathetic consideration.

Presiding Judge, Justice James Omotosho after hearing the arguments of both counsels, fixed 15th April, 2021 for Judgment.

