Panic in Delta community as kidnappers kill, bury 53-year-old woman

By Okafor Ofiebor

Operatives of Homicide Department of Delta Police Command are on trail of kidnappers of one Mrs Philomena Ogadi of Idumu-Okete Community in Otolokpo in Ika North East local government area of the State.

It was learnt that Mrs Ogadi, 53, was abducted from her house at the community on Saturday February 20, 2021,but was killed and buried in a shallow grave on a farmland near Agbo, along Benin -Asaba Expressway.

Some of the suspects arrested over the kidnapping allegedly led the policemen to the shallow grave where her remains was buried.

The discovery of the decomposed body of the kidnapped women has thrown Idumu-Okete community into panic and mourning.

Family sources said that the victim’s body was exhumed by the Police few days after she was buried by her abductors despite collecting ransom of N650,000 from her family.

The younger brother of the late Mrs. Ogadi, Chief Ogadi Hyginus (Iyase of Otolokpo Kingdom), said her sister came back from where she went to process her palm fruits at the Palm Oil Mill, and was already in her house with her husband when suddenly a gang of armed men broke in and abducted her.

According to him, her abductors initially demanded for money and the new motorcycle that she recently bought.

“After ransacking their house, they were about leaving when suddenly one of them ordered her to climb the motorcycle at a gunpoint. And immediately she climbed on the motorcycle, they zoomed off. This happened at about 3: am”.

All efforts to speak with the victim’s husband, Mr. Ndidi Nwaokete was not successful as he was said not to be around at the time of our reporter’s visit to the family.

Hyginus further revealed that the Police have already commenced investigation, saying that several arrests have been made and it was one of the suspects that took the Police to where the body of Mrs. Philomena Ogadi was buried, where the body was exhumed deposited at the mortuary.

On his part, the traditional ruler of Otolokpo Kingdom, Obi Collins Ezenwali when contacted, totally condemned the killing of Mrs. Ogadi, vowing that those behind her death will surely be brought to book.

In his words, “You cannot kill someone and expect to walk freely. The perpetrators will be made to face the full wrath of the law when apprehended.”