Teachers’ recruitment: Applicants ask Dapo Abiodun to intervene in their case with SUBEB

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

No fewer than 1,500 potential employees of Ogun of State Universal Basic Education Board , have alleged that the state government, was not transparent with their recruitment of teachers in the state primary schools.

The applicants stormed the Ogun Nigeria Union of Journalist Secretariat,Okelewo Abeokuta with different placards with inscriptions such as “Save our Soul”, “Omoluabi governor, please we need our letters”,You are delaying us with our appointment letters”, “We are ready to contribute our quota”. They revealed that many times they had been promised even by the governor that they would receive their appointment letters but have not seen or received anything from the government.

Oluwatosin Fatunbi who spoke to newsmen on behalf of the potential employees said many times they had been congratulated by the government officials as the final and recruited employees to teach at government primary schools.

He also hinted that they all had resigned from their various working places, based on the promises of the government official but nothing had been done and they are dying of hunger as they have not been able to get another job.

He said “On the 29th of October 2019,the government opened a portal for recruitment of teachers. In January 2020 the Chief Press Secretary,Mr Kunle Somorin confirmed in a press release that about 29,000 applicants applied, wrote exams and about 1,500 of them were shortlisted with the necessary requirements.

“We are the representatives of the youth, from the 20 local governments of the state.

“We are the fortunate 1,500 teachers that were employed by SUBEB and the process has been on for the past two years and it has been completed. We have been waiting eagerly for our appointment letter but till now we have not been able to hear any information concerning it.

“We are gathered here today to appeal to our able governor , Abiodun to please as a matter of urgency approve the release of our appointment letters.

“Most of us have been disengaged by our former bosses due to congratulatory messages we received from SUBEB on our appointment.

”We please that he release our appointment letters, as youths representing 20 local governments in Ogun we support him, he is our father, we have been representing the youths well in our various local governments, to make sure there is no crime and no chaos. We are peace abiding citizens in the state, we are calling on the governor to release the appointment letter” He added

They therefore called on the state governor to come to their aid, saying that they have graduated for the past nine years without meaningful employment and this is the only best offer so far and they are making it to look like there is no hope again.

“We are hungry,we have children,wives,mother,father at home to take of. Please release our appointment letters”. They pleaded.