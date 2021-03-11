18 al-Shabab militants killed in southern Somalia

Thursday, March 11, 2021 5:07 pm


Al-shabab militias

Somali National Army (SNA) on Thursday killed 18 al-Shabab militants and injured several others during operations in several locations in Lower Shabelle region, southern Somalia, local media reported.

SNA Operation Commander in the region, Abdalla Mustaf told the state news agency, SONNA that the operations were aimed at neutralizing terrorists who often plant landmines on the main roads in the region.

“The army killed 18 al-Shabab terrorists and injured several others.

“They were all in charge of explosives and landmines that target armed vehicles and civilian buses using roads.

“The operations were very successful,” Mustaf was quoted as saying.

He said that the operations happened at Magurto, Gumurey, Adeyley, Donyarow, and Lafagale neighborhoods near Afgoye town in Lower Shabelle region.

The army commander did not comment on whether there were casualties on the SNA side during the operations.

The Somali forces and international partners have intensified security operations in the recent past against al-Shabab militants in the southern regions in an attempt to liberate al-Shabab held-towns. (Xinhua/NAN)

