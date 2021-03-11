Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 3.98m mark

The number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa has reached 3,982,844 as of Wednesday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 106,402, while 3,564,351 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

The most affected countries in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, the agency noted.

South Africa has lost 50,906 lives to the disease, the most among African countries, according to the Africa CDC.

Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong recently said that African countries were facing several challenges as they were in bad need of vaccines, emphasising the need to strictly adhere to public health precautionary measures. (Xinhua/NAN)