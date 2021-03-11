EFCC arraigns 3 FIRS Directors, 6 other officers for N4.5bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Thursday, March 11, 2021 arraigned Peter Hena, former Coordinating Director of Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS and eight other officers of the agency before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The others are Mohammed Bello Auta (Director of Finance), Amina Sidi (Finance and Account department), Umar Aliyu Aduka (Internal Audit), Mbura Mustapha (Deputy Manager), Obi Okeke Malachy (Services Group), Obaje Napoleon Adofu (Head of Budget), Udo-Inyang Effiong Alfred (Officer II) and Benjamin Jiya (Assistant Director) .

They were docked on a 42- count charge bordering on corruption, fraud and criminal misappropriation of funds to the tune of N4,558,160,676.9 ( Four Billion, Five Hundred and Fifty-eight Million, One Hundred and Sixty Thousand, Six Hundred and Seventy Six Naira, Nine Kobo)

Count one of the charge reads, “That you, Peter Hena, Mohammed Bello Auta, Amina Sidi, Umar Aliyu Aduka, Mbura, Mustapha, Obi Okeke Malachy, Obaje Napoleon Adofu, Udo-Inyang Effiong Alfred and Benjamin Jiya while being staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) between January, 2017 and December 2018 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired together with the other officials of FIRS to conceal funds which are proceeds of an unlawful activities to wit: Corruption, Fraud and Criminal Misappropriation of Funds and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 18 and punishable under section 15(2) (a) and (3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 ( as amended by Act No. 1 of 2021)

The defendants however pleaded ‘not guilty’.

In view of their plea, prosecuting counsel, Ekele Iheanacho asked the court for a date to commence trial.

However the defendants through their counsel prayed the court to grant them bail.

Justice Ojukwu granted them bail in the sum of N100m each and sureties in like sum. The sureties who must be Nigerian residing in Abuja with landed property within the jurisdiction of the court, are also to provide evidence of Tax Clearance.

The judge also ruled that defendants are to deposit their travelling documents with the Court and to seek the permission of the Court before travelling out of the country.

The matter was adjourned till June 14, 15, 23, 24, 28, 29, 2021 for commencement of trial.