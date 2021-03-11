Just In: Gunmen abduct teachers, students in Edo

Thursday, March 11, 2021 12:10 pm


National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, Edo State: Students, teachers abducted

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
A yet to be specified number of teachers and students have been abducted by yet to be identified gunmen from  National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, Edo State.
It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the institute on Wednesday night and abducted the the victims.
The abduction of the students and teachers has heightened tension among residents of the community.
As at the time of filing this report, parents of the kidnapped victims have reportedly stormed the school premises.
When contacted on phone, the newly appointed spokesman of the State Police Command, SP. Bello Kontongs, confirmed the report.
He however did not give much detail.
“I have also heard about the incident since yesterday night. There is no detail yet. I am waiting for the officer-in-charge of anti-kidnapping and be assured that as soon we get details we will let you know,” he said.
