New NDDC Complex: ‘We’ll Remember You in History Positively,’ Akpabio Hails Buhari

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Thursday hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his contribution to the successful completion of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) complex in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Akpabio who commissioned the building on behalf of the President described the successful completion of the building as, “A milestone which shows the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the development of Nigeria particularly the Niger Delta region.”

He added that “I want to thank the President for the love he has for the Niger Delta Region and to say that, Mr President, this is a monument that stand to remember you positively.”

“The East-West road that you are committed to completing started in 2006 but together we have pledged that this time next year, you will also commission section 1-4 and the good people of Niger Delta will all be grateful to you. Generations will never forget you, Mr President.”

The construction of the 13-floor NDDC new headquarters building according to Akpabio started in 1996 but witnessed a slow pace of work until 2019 when President Buhari committed to its completion.

Akpabio also noted that when he visited the project site of the NDDC complex after he became Niger Delta Minister in 2019, he was told that no Minister – or even CEO/Administrator – has ever visited the site since 1996.

Other stakeholders including the Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura, Interim Administrator of NDDC, Mr Effiong Akwa, the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzomina, Governor of Yobe State and the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, Chairman Senate Committee on NDDC, Senator Peter Nwaboshi, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-ojo, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, First Military Governor of Old Rivers State, His Royal Majesty, King Alfred Diete-Spiff among other dignitaries were at the commissioning of the N16 billion new complex.

According to Akpabio, the completion of the 13-floor building shows the focus and determination of the commission.