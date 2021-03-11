Palm wine tapper hacked to death in Edo 

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A palm wine tapper identified as Osigwe Ayomonekhai, has been reportedly killed by unknown assailants in Jattu, Etsako west local government area of Edo state.

The incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

The victim who is believed to be in his early 50s, was said to have set out from his Iyuku road-residence for his usual palm wine tapping business, when he was attacked.

A source in the community who did not want to be name, said the deceased, a husband of three wives and father of many children, recently bought the motorcycle to boost his palm wine business.

He said the deceased was heard screaming and begging, “please don’t kill me.” His plea however fell on deaf ears, as his attackers killed him and made away with the motorcycle.

As at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the remains of the deceased was being prepared for burial according to Islamic injunction.

In a related development, a man identified as Oshiole Ogboga (popular known as Alacrity), was reportedly shot dead last Saturday, in his house at Jattu, in Etsako west local government area of the state.

His death was reported via a Facebook account, Abubakar Habeeb.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the house in the early hours of Saturday, March 7, robbed his wife, Unela Obogai, of an undisclosed amount of money, after killing the deceased.

“Rest on Dad. Your killers will know no peace. We are strong to carry on with your legacies. God knows better and loves you best. Will forever not forget your advice and our last conversation on the d’day you were cut out from this sinnerful world. Forever in our heart,” Abubakar Habeeb wrote on his Facebook.

Efforts to reach the state police command spokesman, SP. Bello Kontongs, failed, as calls made to his mobile phone did not connect.