The Soun installs Youth and Sports Minister Agbaakin of Ogbomosho

Thursday, March 11, 2021 8:20 pm


L-R: Mr Sunday Dare, the Agbaakin of Ogbomosholand  and the Soun of Ogbomosho  Oba Jimoh Oyedunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade 111.

It was all pump and pageantry on Thursday  March 11th in the historic  city of Ogbomosho land  as the Minister  of Youth and Sports Development  Mr. Sunday Dare was installed  as the Agbaakin of Ogbomosholand  by the Soun of Ogbomosho  Oba Jimoh Oyedunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade 111.
The honour is  in recognition of Dare’s giant strides in the development Ogbomosoland and the country at large which has seen him renovate the Soun Stadium, Trainned 40 coaches, facilitated the Building of the hospital  at Pakiotan, facilitate  the release of take off grant for the Federal  Polytechnic  Ayede and donation of  an 18 seater bus to the newly established  Federal institution,  vocational  training  for more than 200 youths, rehabilitation  of the Taki roundabout,  donation of laptops  to Lautec among others.
The title was bestowed on the Minister  by the Soun of Ogbomosho land on  November 20th 2020, but the official  coronation was delayed due to the Minister’s  busy schedule.
During the ceremony,  the Monarch said  ” The title of Agbaakin is one of the highest  titles confered  on any courageous,  hardworking,  dedicated  and prominent son of Ogbomosho that has done a lot to the  development  of our town. The important role of Dare in  Ogbomosoland  and Nigeria  in general, his giant strides in Youth Empowerment,  provision of infrastructure,  sports Development  cannot be over emphasized. He is a true son of the soil and a worthy  Nigerian in whom we are all pleased.I hereby  confer this title on you  for your  outstanding  performance”.
Dare said he was humbled by the title, assuring that it would spur him to do more.
Meanwhile,  members of the Ogbomosho  Descendants  Development  Association  have congratulated the  Minister  on his well deserved  honour
A statement  by the Chairman of the Association  Rtd. Air Commodore  Jacob  Adigun said, on behalf of all Ogbomosho Descendants  home and abroad, we congratulate our Minister  on this well deserved  honour. We believe this would encourage you to serve our great  town, Oyo State and Nigeria better”
