15 seafarers kidnapped by pirates in Gulf of Guinea

Pirates attacked tanker Davide B in the Gulf of Guinea and kidnapped 15 crew members, the Netherlands-based ship owner De Poli Shipmanagement said on Friday.

According to a statement, six other seafarers of the ship are safe and remain on board.

The ship is currently attended by security personnel that has arrived on the scene.

The chemical tanker, flying under the Maltese flag, came under attack on Thursday while sailing south of the city of Cotonou, Benin.

“De Poli Shipmanagement is greatly concerned about the attack on its vessel and seafarers.

“The company’s main priority now is to establish contact with the missing crew in order to secure their earliest and safe release,” said the statement.

De Poli Shipmanagement is a ship-owning company in the chemical and gas tanker industry.

The Davide B, built in 2016, was on its way from Riga, Latvia to Lagos, Nigeria. (Xinhua/NAN)