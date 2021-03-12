15 seafarers kidnapped by pirates in Gulf of Guinea

15 seafarers kidnapped by pirates in Gulf of Guinea

Friday, March 12, 2021 5:23 pm


pirates

Pirates attacked tanker Davide B in the Gulf of Guinea and kidnapped 15 crew members, the Netherlands-based ship owner De Poli Shipmanagement said on Friday.

According to a statement, six other seafarers of the ship are safe and remain on board.

The ship is currently attended by security personnel that has arrived on the scene.

The chemical tanker, flying under the Maltese flag, came under attack on Thursday while sailing south of the city of Cotonou, Benin.

“De Poli Shipmanagement is greatly concerned about the attack on its vessel and seafarers.

“The company’s main priority now is to establish contact with the missing crew in order to secure their earliest and safe release,” said the statement.

De Poli Shipmanagement is a ship-owning company in the chemical and gas tanker industry.

The Davide B, built in 2016, was on its way from Riga, Latvia to Lagos, Nigeria. (Xinhua/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    47 mins ago

    Two separate attacks by rebels leave 42 Ethiopian civilians dead
    2 hours ago

    Pinnick elected into FIFA’s executive council
    2 hours ago

    South African billionaire, Motsepe, elected 7th CAF President
    2 hours ago

    Shock as NSA accuses ex-Service Chiefs of squandering ‘huge funds’ budgeted for procurement of arms
    3 hours ago

    Queues emerge as motorists engage in panic buying over uncertainty in petrol price
    3 hours ago

    No Petrol Price Increase Yet, Consultations Ongoing -PPRA
    4 hours ago

    Kaduna abduction: 180 rescued, 30 students still missing – Official
    5 hours ago

    Olori Janet Afolabi Unveils Youth Development Academy