Gunmen abduct female students from College of Forestry Kaduna

Friday, March 12, 2021 9:24 am


Militants (file photo)

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers  have abducted a yet to be determined number of female students from the Federal College of Forestry in Kaduna State.

Police confirmed the incident at the college  located few metres away from the Nigerian Defence Academy in the Mando area of Kaduna State.

The spokesperson of Kaduna Police Command, Mohammed Jalige told  Channels Television that the attackers invaded the college located at Mando area in the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis at about 3 am on Friday and abducted some students.

But the police spokesperson said the number of students abducted has not been  confirmed.

According to him, police officers have been mobilized to the college upon hearing about the attack and were able to secure the remaining students.

He added that investigation is going on to ascertain the actual number of students that were abducted.

