Pinnick elected into FIFA’s executive council

Pinnick elected into FIFA’s executive council

Friday, March 12, 2021 4:31 pm


NFF Chairman, Amaju Pinnick: elected into FIFA Council

By Muhyideen Jimoh

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has been elected into the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pinnick was elected on Friday in Rabat, Morocco at the 43rd CAF ordinary general assembly.

Pinnick defeated Malawi’s Walter Nyamilandu, the incumbent, to clinch the coveted seat.

Following several withdrawals prior to the elections, Pinnick and Malawi’s Walter Nyamilandu were the only two candidates left from the anglophone block.

The election also saw Pinnick emerge as fifth vice-president of CAF.

Pinnick is the third Nigerian to be elected into the FIFA council after Orok Oyo and Amos Adamu.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    41 mins ago

    South African billionaire, Motsepe, elected 7th CAF President
    58 mins ago

    Shock as NSA accuses ex-Service Chiefs of squandering ‘huge funds’ budgeted for procurement of arms
    2 hours ago

    Queues emerge as motorists engage in panic buying over uncertainty in petrol price
    2 hours ago

    No Petrol Price Increase Yet, Consultations Ongoing -PPRA
    3 hours ago

    Kaduna abduction: 180 rescued, 30 students still missing – Official
    4 hours ago

    Olori Janet Afolabi Unveils Youth Development Academy
    5 hours ago

    Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini, dies at 72
    5 hours ago

    Corruption: Dariye loses at Supreme Court, to serve out 10 -year-jail term