South African billionaire, Motsepe, elected 7th CAF President

Friday, March 12, 2021 4:21 pm


Motsepe

The 43rd General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday in Rabat, Morocco elected Patrice Motsepe as the new CAF President.

Motsepe, who becomes the seventh person to occupy the position of CAF President, begins his four-year term after being elected unopposed by the Member Associations.

Going to the General Assembly, Africa adopted a unity stance which saw the other three candidates, namely Augustin Senghor, Ahmed Yahya and Jacques Anouma, withdraw from the race to be President.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who was in attendance in Rabat in his remarks in the General Assembly commended the African Member Associations for the unity they have displayed in the last few weeks.

The 59-year-old Motsepe is an accomplished South African businessman and philanthropist and no stranger to football.

For almost two decades, he has been the President of a South African club, Mamelodi

