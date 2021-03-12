Uwaila: Nigerian Governors’ Wives donate to parents of rape victim

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Wife of Edo state governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki has said that the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa will not be in vain, but will save many lives across the country.

She stated this on Thursday, while presenting a cash gift of N500,000 to parents of the late 22-year-old microbiology student of University of Benin, who was raped and murdered inside a Redeemed Church in Benin, on May 30, 2020, and was buried on 30 November, 2020.

Mrs. Obaseki disclosed that the cash gift from the Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum, is from its Victims Support Fund, being financed by the Ford Foundation, to aid the recovery of victims of sexual and gender-based violence.

She added that the gesture is to show that their hearts still bleed with the family, whilst praying that Uwaila’s death will not be in vain and would save many lives across the country.

She explained that the Victims’ Support Fund of the Nigerian Governors’ Wives’ Forum is for victims of sexual and gender-based violence or their families, in ineluctable situations of death.

According to Mrs. Obaseki, “in considering qualifying recipients of the fund, the Nigerian Governors Wives Forum rated the deceased Uwaila, as first among the numerous national cases.

“Although money cannot compensate for life, the donation is to comfort her family on behalf of the Nigerian Governors Wives Forum,” Mrs. Obaseki said.

The First lady also announced her decision to organize a beffiting memorial on the first anniversary of Uwaila’s passing, which will be on the 30 May, 2021.