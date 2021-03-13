Auchi Poly bans students from driving private cars on campus

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Students of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo state, have been prohibited from driving private cars within the premises of the federal institution.

The management of the school, in a circular dated 9th March, 2021, by its Register, Dr. G. E. Ihiokhan, cited intelligence reports as reason for the development.

It reads: “Following intelligence reports received by management, it has become expedient to put the following measures in place with effect from Wednesday, 10th March, 2021.”

“Students are not to bring in their vehicles in the campus; Security check will be carried out by both staff of the security unit and the police at the various entrance point of the Polytechnic.

The circular advised all students to always carry their identity cards while on the school’s campus.