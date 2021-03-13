Former Emir Sanusi emerges leader of Tijjaniya sect in Nigeria

Sanusi’s late grandfather, was also a leader of The Tijjaniyah, a Sufi order.

According to Daily Trusts, Sanusi II was appointed the leader of the sect at a conference in Sokoto State attended by many distinguished personalities including Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi and Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

.The Tijāniyyah is widespread in West Africa, particularly in Senegal, The Gambia, Mauritania, Mali, Guinea, Niger, Chad, Ghana, Northern and South-western Nigeria and Sudan