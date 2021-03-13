Former Emir Sanusi emerges leader of Tijjaniya sect in Nigeria

Saturday, March 13, 2021 3:03 pm


Sanusi

Deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, has emerged the new leader of the Tijjaniya sect in Nigeria.The former Emir was appointed to replace Sheikh Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu, the former leader of the sect who passed on in 2018.

Sanusi’s late grandfather, was also a leader of  The Tijjaniyah, a Sufi order.

According to Daily Trusts, Sanusi II was appointed the leader of the sect at a conference in Sokoto State attended by many distinguished personalities including Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi and Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

.The Tijāniyyah is widespread in West Africa, particularly in Senegal, The Gambia, Mauritania, Mali, Guinea, Niger, Chad, Ghana, Northern and South-western Nigeria and Sudan

