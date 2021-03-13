Pitiful sight as kidnappers release videos of Kaduna students, demand N500m ransom

It was a pitiful sight as kidnappers released videos showing some of the abducted students abducted late Thursday from Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi local government area of Kaduna state on Saturday.

For one, the abducted students as seen in the videos were seen unclad with only wrappers tied around their chest while majority of the male students were shirtless in the forest they are being held captive.

The videos, three in all, according to Daily Trust were released through the social media account of the abducted students

The students who were surrounded by gunmen in military uniform appeal to the government to meet the ransom demands of the gunmen and not to attempt to use the military to rescue them.

Deily Trust reports that in the first video released on Friday through the Facebook account of one Kelvita K. Dan, the gunmen pointed at a man in a red shirt and asked him to speak. “My name is Abubakar Yakubu,” he said.

“A student of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Kaduna. I am appealing to the Governor of Kaduna state, the state government and Federal government,” before the 30 seconds video ended.

Reports indicated that in the In the second video, the gunmen were seen flogging the students while they screamed and appealed to the government to come to their rescue.

On seeing the videos, schoolmates of the students who were lucky to escape abduction reportedly bursted into tears

“Our life is in danger, just give them what they want,” some of the students screamed.

Others said: “They should just pay the ransom and allow us to go, our parents need us.”

In the third video showed a gun pointed to a student identified as Benson Emmanuel who appealed to the government to secure their release.

“Most of us here have been badly injured, time is going, most of us here are having health issues and they are complaining about the government trying to send security operatives to come and rescue us which is almost impossible, because they have surrounded us saying anybody that comes from anywhere to try to rescue us or do anything by force, they are going to take our lives.”

“We are appealing to government to come now that is early because these people have bad mind towards us, we are appealing to the government to help us,” he said.

It was learnt that Miracle Jacob, a schoolmate of the abducted students identified 11 of his colleagues in the video and gave their names as: Rose Okoye, Kauna Daniel, Blessing Babale, Regina John, Rachel Adejimo, Benson Emmanuel, Susan Jatau, Amina Yusuf Sale, Jamila Yusuf Sale and Sarah and Maman Ahmed.

It was also learnt that a six months pregnant lady and another lady planning her wedding are among the abductees.

Kaduna State Government had said 39 students, made up of 23 females and 16 males were abducted from school by gunmen on late Thursday night.

However, in an interview with Channels TV on Friday, Governor Nasir El-Rufai vowed not to pay ransom to the bandits for the release of the students.