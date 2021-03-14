Ecobank Nigeria Launches Super Rewards Scheme; 50 Customers to Get N25k Weekly

4 Customers To Get One Million Naira Each at the end of campaign

Ecobank Nigeria has launched the Super Rewards Scheme, which gives 200 of its customers an opportunity to earn different cash gifts monthly, with four of them becoming millionaires at the end of the four months campaign. Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, who announced the commencement of the campaign in Lagos , said the scheme is designed by Ecobank to reward customers’ loyalty, explaining that 50 customers with the highest deposit will be rewarded with cash prizes worth N25,000 weekly. The campaign runs between March and July 2021.

Demola-Adeniyi stated that participation is open to both new and existing individual customers of the Bank, adding that, this is the perfect time to open an Ecobank account or reactivate and fund a dormant account to qualify for the reward and enjoy a first-rate banking experience. “Fifty (50) customers with the highest deposit will be rewarded with N25,000 every week. And four customers with the highest deposit and transaction value within the campaign duration will be rewarded with N1 million naira each.”

Speaking on the dynamics of the scheme, Daberechi Effiong, Head, Consumer Products, Ecobank Nigeria, said the conditions to qualify for the scheme are simple and easy to ensure both new and existing customers participate and get rewarded. According to her, new customers are expected to open an account with a minimum of N5,000 and maintain the deposit for a 30-day period; same she noted applies to existing customers, who only need to fund their active account with a minimum of N5,000 or reactivate their dormant account with a minimum of N5,000 and maintain the deposit for a 30 day period. Other conditions she noted are listed on Ecobank’s website, she also explained that customers can withdraw funds from their account during the campaign period but will only be qualified for the reward when they maintain at least a balance of N5,000 in their account.

Further, Mrs. Effiong noted that the beneficiaries of the reward will be announced every week on different platforms, including the Bank’s social media handles like Facebook – @EcobankNGR, Twitter and Instagram – @ecobank Nigeria and direct communication to customers. She stated that “the bank will also send congratulatory SMS/email to the beneficiaries of the reward. She further explained that a customer can be rewarded more than once. “However, they will be required to make additional deposits and fulfill the other conditions for eligibility.” She advised those seeking further enquiry to do so via the Bank’s social media platforms and contact centre