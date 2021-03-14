FG postpones Falomo Bridge repairs, partial closure

FG postpones Falomo Bridge repairs, partial closure

Sunday, March 14, 2021 2:12 pm


The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola

By Grace Alegba

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola on Sunday said that the Federal Government has postponed plans to partially close the Falomo Bridge in Victoria Island for repairs.

Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that the decision to suspend the rehabilitation of the bridge was reached after a meeting with relevant stakeholders.

“After consultations with relevant stakeholders we decided to postpone the rehabilitation work. A new date would be announced for the partial closure and commencement of repair works soon,” he said.

He apologised to road users and members of the public on inconveniences caused by the shift in date for the repairs.

NAN reports that Popoola had in a statement on Friday night announced a plan to partially close the Falamo Bridge for a six weeks rehabilitation work.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    Police arrest one suspect over killing of retired DIG’s wife in Benue
    23 mins ago

    Georgia’s common-sense Woman  President
    39 mins ago

    Boxing World mourns ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler 
    1 hour ago

    Monguno’s missing $1 billion: Fraud or Freudian slip?
    2 hours ago

    Three New Public Universities in Delta State?
    3 hours ago

    Photo/Document: Sokoto Councilor and His 18 Aides
    4 hours ago

    How to resolve the Ibori loot controversy
    5 hours ago

    Nigerian Unity Requires Equity, Justice, Fairness- Osinbajo