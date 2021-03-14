How troops stopped bandits from abducting 307 students in Kaduna – Official

Elesho Richards/Lokoja

The Kaduna State government has explained how a combined team of Air force and the Nigerian Army personnel foiled attempt to kidnap students from a secondary school and other persons from the a staff quarters around International Airport, Kaduna over the weekend.

Details were given by on Sunday by Samuel Aruwan, the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs in a statement.

No fewer than “307 students were rescued unhurt” by troops who foiled the attempted kidnap,” according to Aruwan.

“Between the late hours of Saturday night and the early hours of today, suspected bandits stormed the Government Science Secondary School, Ikara, Ikara local government area, in an attempt to kidnap students.

“Fortunately, the students utilized the security warning system in place, and were thus able to alert security forces in the area. The security forces comprising the troops of the Nigerian Army, Police and some security volunteers moved swiftly to the school and engaged the bandits, forcing them to flee.

“The military and police are still on the trail of the armed bandits.

“Following a head count by the school management, the Kaduna State Government can confirm to you that all 307 students have been verified safe and present. The attempted kidnap was foiled completely and no student was taken from the school.

“The images provided by the Nigerian Army can attest to this, and will be shared with you.”

The commissioner added: “Around Ifira village in Igabi Local Government Area, bandits attempted to attack a senior staff quarters around the Kaduna Airport general area.”

The attempt, according to Aruwan, was also foiled as troops of the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Army engaged and repelled the bandits, with several escaping with gunshot wounds.

On the kidnapped 39 Federal College of Forestry Mechanization students, the commissioner said the Kaduna State Government maintains a clear focus at this time, and that is to ensure the safe return of the missing students, and to consolidate intelligence gathering and security vigilance towards forestalling possible attempts on other facilities or institutions.

“The Kaduna State Government acknowledges the efforts of the security agencies in the recent rescue of 180 students in the vicinity of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka. These efforts have being mentioned in interviews given by some of the rescued students.

“By virtue of access to the facts of the event, the Kaduna State Government extends its unequivocal solidarity to the Military, Police, Department of State Services and other security agencies, whose swift intervention prevented the bandits from abducting more persons.

“As a Government, our focus is on getting back our missing students and preventing further episodes of school abductions. We will continue to provide updates as further information becomes available,” the commissioner said.