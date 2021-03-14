Navy redeploys 257 senior officers

By Yahaya Isah

The Nigerian Navy (NN), says the service had redeployed 60 Rear Admirals, 123 Commodores, as well as 74 Captains, following the recent appointments of new Service Chiefs.

A statement by the Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, stated that the deployment affected a total of 257 senior officers.

According to the statement, those affected included: Rear Adm. Francis Isaac, formally the Navy Secretary, is now Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Adm. Abraham Adaji, formally Group Managing Director, NN Holdings Ltd., is now the Chief of Training and Operations, Naval Headquarters.

Rear Adm. Danjuma Dogonyaro, moved to Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre, Lagos as Admiral Superintendent, while Rear Adm. Taiye Imam, has been re-appointed Director of Administration, Naval Headquarters.

Also, Rear Adm. Elkanah Jaiyeola, was also re-appointed Moderator at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, while Rear Adm. Baribuma Kole, was also re-appointed Director, Foreign Liaison Directorate.

Rear Adm. Jatau Luka, moves from Defence Intelligence Agency to Defence Headquarters as Director of Education. While Rear Adm. Raimi Mohammed, formerly Director at Defence Headquarters resumes as the Director of Plans, Naval Headquarters.

Rear Adm. Yaminu Musa, was re-appointed Coordinator, Counter-Terrorism Centre at the office of the National Security Adviser, while Rear Adm. Ibikunle Olaiya, formerly Chief of Training and Operations, Naval Headquarters, is now the Director of Plans, Defence Headquarters.

Rear Adm. Idowu Yusuf, formerly Director of Plans, Naval Headquarters, has been re-appointed as Chief of Naval Transformation, at Naval headquarters

Additionally, Rear Adm. Kamarudeen Lawal, formally Chief of Naval Standards and Safety, resumes as Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command, Lagos. While Rear Adm. Othaniel Filafa, has been re-appointed as Director, Veteran Affairs, Naval Headquarters.

Rear Adm. Abdullahi Adamu, has also been appointed as Chief of Defence Administration, Defence Headquarters. While Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, resumes as commandant, National Defence College, from the Western Naval Command, where he was the Flag Officer Commanding.

Rear Adm. Solomon Agada, who was the Chief Staff Officer, Central Naval Command, has been re-deployed to Naval Headquarters as Director, Peace Keeping Operations. While Rear Adm. Murtala Bashir, formerly Director of Operations, Naval Headquarters, takes over as Commandant Naval War College, Nigeria.

Rear Adm. Bamidele Oluwagbamila, has been re-appointed as Director of Research and Development at the Naval Headquarters, while Rear Adm. Tanko Pani, the immediate past Chief Staff Officer, Western Naval Command, is the new Admiral, Superintendent Naval Ordinance Depot.

Rear Adm. Adeseye Ayobanjo, formerly Commandant Naval War College, moves to Naval Headquarters as Director of Operations, as Rear Adm. Chukwu Okafor, was re-appointed as the Hydrographer of the Nigerian Navy.

While, Rear Adm. Ibrahim Dewu, was re-appointed as the Managing Director, Nigerian Navy Hotels and Suites Ltd., while Rear Adm. Zakariyyah Muhammad, formerly Fleet Commander, Western Fleet, takes over as Director of recruitment, Reserve and Resettlement, Naval Headquarters.

Rear Adm. Ibrahim Shettima, former Commander, NN Ship BEECROFT, is now the new Managing Director, Naval Building and Construction Company Ltd.

Also, Rear Adm. Monday Unurhiere, the immediate past Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, resumes at the Headquarters Naval Training Command, as Chief Staff Officer.

Similarly, Rear Adm. Sulaiman El- Ladan, re-appointed as Chief of Naval Engineering, at Naval Headquarters, while Rear Adm. Idi Abbas, formally Commander, NN Ship VICTORY moves to Headquarters, Central Naval Command as Chief Staff Officer.

Rear Adm. Mohammed Abdullahi, was also re-appointed as Commander, Command Naval Drafting. Naval Headquarters, Rear Adm. Istiphanus Albara, a moderator at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, (NIPSS), has been appointed as Director of Communication and Information Technology, Naval Headquarters.

Also, Rear Adm. Samson Bura, formally Commander, NN Ship PATHFINDER, takes over as Director, Air, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Adm. Olusola Oluwagbire, a Directing Staff at the National Defence College, has been appointed Chief Staff Officer, Eastern Naval Command.

While Rear Adm. Mustapha Hassan, formally Commandant, NN Ship QUORRA, takes over as Chief Staff Officer, Logistics Command. and Rear Adm. Baratuaipri Iyalla, who was Director of Projects, Naval Headquarters, is now the new Managing Director, Naval Engineering Services Ltd.

Rear Adm. Kohath Levi, was re-appointed as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard Ltd. ,while Rear Adm. Patrick Nwatu, formally Principal Staff Officer to the Chief of Naval Staff, is now appointed Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

The new Chief Staff Officer, Western Naval Command, is Rear Adm. Habila Zakaria, while Rear Adm. Joseph Akpan, was re-appointed Director Personnel Release, Naval headquarters. and Rear Adm. Olumuyiwa Olotu, resumes at Naval Headquarters as Director of Planning.