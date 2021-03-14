Photo/Document: Sokoto Councilor and His 18 Aides

Sunday, March 14, 2021 11:00 am
The Councilor’s 18 aides
Here is the letter, showing the 18 aides appointed by a councilor in Sokoto State, Musliu Yusuf Ali
