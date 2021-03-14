Police recover decomposing bodies of 2 missing children in Delta

By Jethro Ibileke

Police have recovered decomposing remains of two missing children, Kelvin Izakpa (10) and Fega Izakpa (7) inside an abandoned car in Abraka community of Delta State.

The children, sons of late Meshach Izakpa were staying with their mother before their disappearance.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the recovery said the corpses were found in an abandoned Honda car.

The car with registration number AG 815 BKW was parked at the house of one Eniku Aghogho Tayo.

Tayo has been arrested while the abandoned vehicle that has also been impounded.

The Command also said it arrested two persons, Monday Ofomukoro and Prince Akpojaro, with 50 wraps and two unwrapped stones of illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine.

They were arrested during a raid on black spots at Macaver street, Warri.

According to the Police, Ofomukoro confessed to have been engaged in the sale of such substances for some years now.

Police also raised another black spot at Panalpina, by NPA, in Warri, where a suspected cultists, Ebi Anda, was arrested.

He was arrested with some quantity of weed suspected to be Indian hemp in about three medium size nylon bags.

About fifty pieces of razler wrap, one battle axe, two daggers were also recovered from him.

Another suspect, Gbobobo Obaro was nabbed while snatching phones of two persons around Merogun axis, also in Warri.

Edafe said two android phones were recovered from the suspect.

“His confession led to the arrest of the receiver, one Sani Amadu of Igbudu market. Both suspects are currently been investigated,” he said.