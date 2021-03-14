Sports Minister, Dare, Attracts 600 Capacity youth vocational center to Ogbomoso

The quest by Minister of Youth and sports Development *Chief Sunday Dare* to attract more developmental projects to Oyo state and enhance their welfare has yielded result with the establishment of a 600 capacity vocational training center for youth and women.

The project which is to be cited in ogbomoso, Oyo state was secured by the Minister on the day he was installed as the *AGBAAKIN of Ogbomosoland* by *Soun of Ogbomoso,Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade 111* While announcing the setting up of the project in response to the Minister’s request, the SSA to Mr. President on SDG, *Princess Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire* said.

“Following the request from *Chief Sunday Akin Dare*, i am pleased to announce that a 600 Capacity youth vocational center will be established in Ogbomoso”.

*The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Dr. Oladuni Oyewumi, Ajagungnade III. and the Minister expressed the people’s appreciation to *Mr President and the Federal Government* for this gesture.

It would be recalled that the Minister had been at the forefront of facilitating developmental projects to Oyo state. Apart from various skills and empowerment programme which he attracted to Oyo state , the Minister is one of the key facilitators of the Federal Polytechnic Ayede, Ogbomoso, 80 bed hospital , youth vocational training and women’s empowerment programme.

The Minister reiterated his commitment to ensuring that Oyo state and Nigerians at large enjoy the dividends of democracy .